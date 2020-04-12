Former Cubs All-Star second baseman Glenn Beckert dies at 79

CHICAGO – During one of the most memorable eras of the franchise, he was a solid member of an infield that included a pair of Hall of Famers.

Glenn Beckert played his part in strong Cubs’ teams of the late 1960s and 1970s and was a popular member of this legendary group.

That’s how the second baseman is being remembered on Sunday after his death at the age of 79 in Florida.

The Chicago Cubs are saddened to learn of the death of former infielder Glenn Beckert.



Beckert was a gold glove winner and four-time All-Star in his nine seasons with the Cubs. pic.twitter.com/rh9JiEpQod — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 12, 2020

The Cubs confirmed his death on Sunday morning, saluting a player who was a Gold Glove winner and a four-time All-Star during his time in Chicago.

“Glenn Beckert was a wonderful person who also happened to be an excellent ballplayer. He was a mainstay at second base for the Cubs for nine seasons from 1965-73, earning a spot on four All-Star teams and a reputation for one of the toughest at-bats in the league as evidenced by his low strikeout rate,” the team said in a statement released after his death. “Glenn more than held his own playing alongside future Hall of Famers and won a Gold Glove for defensive excellence at second base in 1968.

“After his playing days concluded, Glenn was a familiar sight at Wrigley Field and numerous Cubs Conventions, and he always had a memory to share of his time on-and-off the field with his beloved teammates. We offer our deepest condolences to Glenn’s daughters, Tracy Seaman and Dana Starck, his longtime partner Marybruce Standley and his many, many friends.”

Beckert joined the Cubs in 1965 and spent nine of his 11 seasons in Chicago, with the majority being spent at second base. Playing in an infield with Ernie Banks, Ron Santo, and Don Kessinger, the team had perhaps the best infield in franchise history as they rose up the ranks of the National League.

The second baseman won the Gold Glove award at second base in 1968 and then made four-straight All-Star Games from 1969-1972. In that first year, the Cubs entire infield was elected to the midsummer classic, and Beckert started the next two games.

Beckert was a well-balanced player who was known not only for his glove but also his bat during his nine seasons in Chicago. From 1966-1971, he hit at least .280 for the season, and his .342 average in 1971 was third in all of Major League Baseball. What aided that was Beckert’s ability to avoid the strikeout, finishing with 25 or less in his last seven seasons with the club.