High school football fans in the Chicago area might have had a flashback to some prolific Friday nights in the Southwest suburbs while watching Monday’s instant-classic Rose Bowl game.

When Michigan sophomore receiver Tyler Morris snagged a third-down pass from junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy and raced to the end zone for an electrifying 38-yard second-quarter score in the Wolverines’ eventual overtime win over Alabama in a College Football Playoff semifinal, it revived an old prep connection.

The key touchdown, which gave Michigan a 13-7 lead at the time, was Morris’ first of the season, helping to propel the No. 1 Wolverines to a CFP national-title game showdown with No. 2 Washington this Monday night in Houston.

Tyler Morris

University of Michigan

McCarthy, who hails from La Grange Park, and Morris, who’s from Bolingbrook, played together in high school at Nazareth Academy in La Grange Park. They collaborated for a sensational 2019 campaign in which Morris caught 68 passes for 1,237 yards and 17 touchdowns — and racked up more than 1,700 all-purpose yards — as a sophomore in Nazareth’s Illinois High School Association Class 7A state runner-up finish.

In 2018, McCarthy and Morris helped Nazareth win the Class 7A state title, with Morris totaling 22 receptions for 419 yards and three scores as a freshman.

And in 2017, a year before Morris arrived in high school, McCarthy helped Nazareth to a Class 6A state runner-up finish.

In three seasons at Nazareth, McCarthy’s teams went 38-4 with the three aforementioned state title game appearances. In two seasons as the starting quarterback, McCarthy fashioned a 26-2 mark. In a 31-10 win over St. Charles North in the 2018 Class 7A state title game, McCarthy went 15-of-24 passing for 201 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions.

J.J. McCarthy

University of Michigan

You can watch that full game here on YouTube via the IHSA archives.

Alas, there would be no 2020 follow-up at Nazareth for the dynamic duo of McCarthy and Morris, because the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out that IHSA season.

In order to play as a senior, McCarthy transferred to IMG Academy in Florida, leading that school to a high school national championship in 2020 and finishing the season ranked No. 1 in MaxPreps’ final high school rankings that season.

Morris, meanwhile, suffered a torn ACL in the final game of Nazareth’s four-game spring season in 2021. He subsequently transferred and graduated high school from Plainfield East in the winter of 2021 before enrolling early at Michigan.

Michigan receiver Tyler Morris dives into the end zone for a touchdown in Monday’s Rose Bowl CFP semifinal win over Alabama. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

McCarthy is playing in his third CFP with the Wolverines and has led them to the championship game for the first time as one of the most productive players in college football this season. He’s completed 73.3% of his passes for 2,851 yards and 22 touchdowns to just four interceptions in 14 games. He’s also rushed for 171 yards and three more scores.

McCarthy was named the Rose Bowl’s Offensive Player of the Game after completing 17-of-21 passes for 221 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in the 27-20 overtime win over No. 4 Alabama.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy celebrates on the podium after Monday’s win over Alabama in the Rose Bowl CFP semifinal. McCarthy was named the Offensive Player of the Game. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

“It’s amazing to see (how much attention J.J. gets), because I’ve known him since we were young, like 14, 15 years old,” Morris said in a feature story at maizenbrew.com earlier this season. “It’s amazing to see how people are seeing him, because to me, that’s just J.J.

“Going out in public sometimes, standing behind him and seeing people stare at him and be amazed to see him — it makes me happy to be able to see that.”

Morris has a modest 13 receptions for 197 yards this season, but he came up big in the Rose Bowl with two catches for 45 yards and the big touchdown.

Crystal Lake’s Keegan a mainstay

Aside from McCarthy and Morris, there’s another player from the Chicago suburbs who’s been a vital cog in a Michigan program that’s reached the CFP three times and accumulated a 39-3 record over that stretch heading into Monday’s title bout.

Crystal Lake South graduate Trevor Keegan is a college grad student this season who’s a rock along the Wolverines’ formidable offensive line.

Trevor Keegan

University of Michigan

Listed at 6-foot-6, 320 pounds, Keegan is a three-time All-Big Ten selection and part of offensive lines that won the Joe Moore Award as college football’s Most Outstanding Offensive Line Unit in 2021 and 2022. That’s the first time a program has won the award in back-to-back seasons.

Keegan has started all 14 games this season at left guard for the 14-0 Wolverines, helping to pave the way for a rushing attack that averages 159.5 yards per game.

At Crystal Lake South, Keegan was a two-time Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 6A All-State selection. As a senior, he was a four-star prospect according to 247 Sports, rated as the No. 19 offensive tackle nationally and No. 1 in Illinois.

Other area prep products

Overall, McCarthy, Morris and Keegan are part of a group of 12 Chicago area players — including one from just over the border in Northwest Indiana — and 12 total from the state of Illinois listed on Michigan’s roster, according to the team’s website, as the Wolverines get ready to face Washington for the national championship.

Here’s a look at the rest:

Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant celebrates after a tackle during the Wolverines’ Big Ten Championship win over Iowa on Dec. 2 in Indianapolis. Grant played prep football at Merrillville (Ind.) High School. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Meanwhile, there is one player with ties to the Chicago area listed on Washington’s roster.

Sophomore punter Adam Saul is from Gurnee and attended Warren Township High School. Saul first went to El Camino Junior College in Torrance, Calif., before transferring to Washington.

He has not yet appeared in a game for the Huskies.