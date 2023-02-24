CHICAGO — Former Chicago Bears wide receiver Sam Hurd has been released from federal prison in San Antonio after serving 10 years for drug trafficking.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons records, he was released to a residential reentry facility in San Antonio. He had been incarcerated in a federal prison in Bastrop, Texas, which is 35 miles east of Austin.

The news was first reported by the San Antonio Express-News.

In 2013, Hurd was sentenced to 15 years in prison after attempting to buy and distribute large amounts of cocaine and marijuana. It stemmed from a December 2011 arrest during a sting in the suburbs when he tried to buy both drugs to distribute in the Chicago area from someone who turned out to be an undercover agent.

At the time, Hurd was in his first year with the Bears after spending four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. He was the special teams captain and played in 12 games, but he was cut days after his arrest.

Hurd was arrested again for bond violation and would eventually plead guilty in April 2013 and was sentenced to 15 years in prison in November of that year.

A native of San Antonio, Hurd played football at Northern Illinois University where he was an all-Mid-American Conference selection in 2005. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Cowboys and would play in 77 games, making 53 catches for 739 yards and two touchdowns.

Hurd made eight catches for 109 yards in his only season with the Bears.