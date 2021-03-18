Former Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky signing with Bills: report

BUFFALO – Didn’t take long for Mitchell Trubisky to find a new home.
According to multiple reports, the former Bears quarterback is signing a one-year deal with the Bills.
Trubisky will likely come off the bench in Buffalo, serving as a backup for Pro Bowl QB Josh Allen.
The Bears seemed to make clear their feelings about Trubisky prior to last season when they acquired Foles from Jacksonville and declined their fifth-year option for 2021 on their once-prized first round pick. He got benched in a Week 3 comeback win at Atlanta and didn’t return to the lineup until late November.
Trubisky finishes his career in Chicago with 10,609 passing yards, 64 touchdowns, 37 interceptions and two playoff appearances in four seasons at the helm.