Former Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky signing with Bills: report

PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 03: Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Chicago Bears looks on prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 3, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

BUFFALO – Didn’t take long for Mitchell Trubisky to find a new home.

According to multiple reports, the former Bears quarterback is signing a one-year deal with the Bills.

Former Bears' QB Mitchell Trubisky is signing with the Buffalo Bills, per @JFowlerESPN and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2021

Trubisky will likely come off the bench in Buffalo, serving as a backup for Pro Bowl QB Josh Allen.

The Bears seemed to make clear their feelings about Trubisky prior to last season when they acquired Foles from Jacksonville and declined their fifth-year option for 2021 on their once-prized first round pick. He got benched in a Week 3 comeback win at Atlanta and didn’t return to the lineup until late November.

Trubisky finishes his career in Chicago with 10,609 passing yards, 64 touchdowns, 37 interceptions and two playoff appearances in four seasons at the helm.