Former Bears lineman Kyle Long keeps new career on track with iRacing

LAKE FOREST, Ill. - It all started with an injury.

"In 2016 at Tampa Bay, got my ankle blown out and I needed something to do and immerse myself in," explained former Bears Pro-Bowl guard Kyle Long. "I had so much passion. I had so much competitiveness built up and I wasn't able to do that in football, so a buddy of mine got me into iRacing. I used a controller at first because I didn't have my right foot for the pedal. But, as I progressed and as I healed I was able to immerse myself into iRacing in its full capacity."

Long's drive led to pit stops at a few invitationals and eventually put him in the driver's seat against some of the biggest names in NASCAR as more joined the e-circuit while conventional races were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's an opportunity that I am extremely grateful for. It's one that I don't take lightly. I don't want to go out there and kind of pee in the pool and not get invited back to the barbecue," Long joked. "I want to make sure that I'm putting my best foot forward. I'm practicing. I'm treating it seriously. I'm not out there trying to win and trying to be the best. But, I want to be involved. I think it's great for iRacing that they get this exposure. Obviously, it's an unfortunate circumstance, but iRacing's done a great job taking the focus from a negative and putting it onto a positive."

Since retiring from the NFL, Long has become full-time streamer. He says he'll race anyone. You can find him on Twitter or at twitch.tv/kylelong.

"Absolutely, you can come bring it. Let me know what kind of car, what kind of series you want to race. I'll get some practice in and I'll whip you tail."