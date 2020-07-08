Former Bears linebacker Sam Acho helping turn West Side liquor store into food mart

CHICAGO – Sam Acho is on mission to make a difference.

The former Bears linebacker bought the Belmonte Cut Rate Liquors on the West Side with the help of Chicago athletes like Mitch Trubisky, Jonathan Toews, Lucas Giolito, Jason Heyward, Diamond DeShields and others.

Acho his group of supporters are turning the South Austin store into a food mart after listening to kids in the By The Hand Club talk about their dreams for a better Chicago.

“There’s 13 and 14 and 15-year-old young black kids who can’t speak up for themselves right now. We need the Superintendent, we need the pro athlete, we need the TV personality, we need the politician to come and speak up for them,” Acho remarked recently on GN Sports: Voices for Change special. “If one of those groups aren’t doing it, the other group has to speak up more.”

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell were also on hand, personally invited by Acho, to show the community what change can look like.

“If we can get everyone on the same page, specifically in Chicago, specifically on the South Side and West Side of Chicago, then we’ll see a huge change. We are on the verge of that. We’ve been in the community the last couple years.”