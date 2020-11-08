For Notre Dame, it’s been a long wait to welcome a No. 1 team to South Bend

15 Oct 2005: USC quarterback Matt Leinart (11) is pushed in to the endzone by teammate Reggie Bush (5) for a touchdown in the closing moments of the USC Trojans 34-31 victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Altenburger/Icon SMI/Icon Sport Media via Getty Images)

SOUTH BEND – The last time there was a game like this, a majority of the players on the Irish team were either in pre-school or grade school.

Head coach Brian Kelly was in just his second season at Central Michigan, which was his second head coaching job in college football. Back then, Notre Dame was being led by alum Charlie Weis, who many hoped would restore the program to prominence.

On October 15, 2005, the ninth-ranked Irish hosted USC at a raucous Notre Dame Stadium, where over 80,000 people watched a classic college football game.

Brady Quinn gave the Irish a lead in the final two minutes with a touchdown run, but a 4th-and-9 conversion by the Trojans along with the infamous “Bush Push” sneak touchdown by Matt Leinart propelled the Trojans to a 34-31 win.

USC would got onto the BCS National Championship Game appearance, where they lost another classic in the Rose Bowl to Texas. Notre Dame would finish 9-3 in Weis’ first season, losing to Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl.

Not since then has Notre Dame hosted a No. 1 team in the country, with the highest being the fourth-ranked Boston College two years later in 2007. The Matt Ryan-led Eagles bested the Irish 27-14 on that day, and since then no other Top 5 team has played in South Bend.

That changes Saturday as the Irish host No. 1 Clemson in front of a socially distanced crowd of over 16,000 at Notre Dame Stadium on a beautiful night for football. The pandemic might have kept fewer people away from the game and campus this week along with Saturday, but it still doesn’t affect the significance of the game.

The winner gets another big win for the resume as each looks to stake their claim for a College Football Playoff spot. For the Irish, it would be a big step towards winning the school’s first national championship since 1988.

But the moment itself is special, because it hasn’t happened much at the famed home of Fighting Irish Football.

This will be the ninth time that Notre Dame has played host to a No. 1 team, and only twice have they come out with victories.

The last came on November 13, 1993, when the second-ranked Irish faced top-ranked Florida State in what many dubbed “The Game of the Century.” Indeed it lived up to the hype, with the Irish knocking down a pass on the final play to preserve a 31-24 victory over the Seminoles.

The other win came in another epic showdown that’s similar to the one Notre Dame will play on Saturday. The fourth-ranked Irish faced No. 1 Miami in a back-and-forth contest that finished with one of the most famous plays in program history.

On a two-point conversion attempt to win the game with under a minute left, Pat Terrell batted down Steve Walsh’s two-point conversion pass in the endzone to preserve a 31-30 win. The Irish would go onto win the National Championship and it remains the last the school has won.

The other win against a No. 1 team at Notre Dame Stadium came in 1936, when the Irish defeated top-ranked Northwestern 26-6.

On five occasions, including the USC loss in 2005, the Irish have been on the short end of a contest against a No. 1 team. Three times in the 1960s, Notre Dame hosted a No. 1 team only to come out on the short end.

Ranked fourth in 1965, the Irish lost to top-ranked Michigan State 12-3 before the team’s memorable 10-10 tie the next year in a #1 vs #2 game in East Lansing. Led by OJ Simpson’s 160 yards and three second half touchdowns, USC defeated the Irish 24-7 in South Bend in 1967. The next year, it was No. 1 Purdue that upended second-ranked Notre Dame 37-22.

In 2000, an underdog Notre Dame team nearly sprung the upset of No. 1 Nebraska in South Bend, forcing overtime and grabbing a three-point lead in the extra session. But the Cornhuskers escaped with a 27-24 win thanks to a touchdown run by quarterback Eric Crouch.

What will be written in this chapter? Three-to-four hours of football on a beautiful night in South Bend will write the next chapter.