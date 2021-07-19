For Lance Lynn, the White Sox is the right fit moving forward in his career

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – JULY 07: Chicago White Sox Starting pitcher Lance Lynn (33) delivers a pitch during a game between the Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox at Target Field in Minneapolis, MN on July 7, 2021.(Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – He wasn’t even supposed to start this weekend, yet he might have been the biggest news for the White Sox this weekend as they opened up the second half.

The Chicago White Sox and All-Star right-handed pitcher Lance Lynn have agreed to terms on a two-year, $38-million contract extension, which includes a club option for the 2024 season. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 17, 2021

On Saturday afternoon, the White Sox announced that starter Lance Lynn had his contract extended to the tune of $38 million for two seasons with a club option for 2024. It’s a rare midseason extension for the team, but in the end, the fit was right for the starter, even though he’s only been with the team a few months.

“When you start getting older in this game, you realize that where you want to play and where you want to be and what kinda organization you want to be a part of weighs a lot,” said Lynn over why he wanted to get an extension with the White Sox. “Over the first half of this season, just being able to see how everybody goes about their business here; the group that’s here, that’s going to be here the next couple of years, it just seemed like a pretty easy fit.

“Then when you start playing in front of these fans and enjoy it like I’ve been able to enjoy it, it was a no-doubter.”

Lynn said that contract negotiations were smooth since there was interest on both sides to extend the contract. The pitcher even said that he had little double an extension would get done based on the optimism of both sides during the negotiating process.

Certainly, he had a lot to bargain with after emerging as arguably the White Sox number one pitcher in 2021 during the first half of the season. He’s 9-3 with a 1.99 ERA with 105 strikeouts compared to 31 walks and a WHIP of 1.04.

But in Lynn’s mind, there were plenty of reasons for him to stay with the White Sox.

“When you start looking around at what the White Sox have here with the young talent not only at the big league level but when you start seeing these guys come up, there’s a window here to win,” said Lynn, who will be a major part of that moving forward after Saturday.