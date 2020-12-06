For a second time in three years, Notre Dame has an undefeated regular season

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book (12) celebrates after running for a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)

SOUTH BEND – Everything was unusual about this season thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, and that was especially true for Brian Kelly’s team.

They did something that was considered sacrilegious for the school to just ensure they could play a season. Instead of 80,000 fans in the stands, they had right around 16,000 all season in their home stadium, while a number of traditional rivalry games had to be scrapped for 2020.

Yet in Notre Dame’s season in the ACC, one where they dealt with a virus outbreak early in the season and the unusual schedule, they still managed to keep their recent string of success going.

Notre Dame beat Syracuse on Saturday in South Bend, overcoming a bit of a slow start to blow past the Orange 45-21 to finish the regular season 10-0. It’s the second time in three years the Irish have finished the regular season with the perfect record, and in the last three campaigns, they’ve got a combined 32-2 record.

That includes an undefeated record on their home field in those three years, with the last loss at Notre Dame Stadium coming back in 2017.

“You know, this group is built different,” said Kelly of this era of the team. “The consistency that they have shown over the last three years is amazing. I mean, to win 24 consecutive games at home, that’s hard to do. It’s hard to do 24 things consecutively in anything. I mean, I have a hard time doing anything twice in a row, so 24 is really an amazing feat by this group.”

Now it’s given them the chance to do something that a team in the Kelly era has yet to do – play for an ACC Championship and try to win the school’s first national title since 1988. A win over Clemson on December 19th guarantees them that shot, with a loss leaving it up to the voters who would have to weigh the Irish win over the Tigers back in November.

They’ve had ten games on their resume so far, all of them wins, and many of them comfortably. Saturday was another one of those against Syracuse, even if it was close going into the second quarter before Ian Book worked his magic.

In his final game at Notre Dame Stadium, he ran for a touchdown then threw two to Javon McKinley before the half to increase the advantage over the Orange to 24-7 at the break. Book would throw and rush for another score to bring his total to five on the day for his 30th win as an Irish starting quarterback.

That’s a school record, which is an impressive feat considering the school’s history of great signal callers. Book also finishes 15-0 as a starter at Notre Dame Stadium as he now looks toward a run for a national title.

We put in the work that was necessary and here we are undefeated as we joined a conference and are headed into the Championship Game,” said Book, who threw for 285 yards and rushed for 53 in the win. “It just shows this team has grit, never gave up, never flinched and to have two undefeated (regular) seasons is just doing what Coach (Brian) Kelly has asked – he always says ‘protect the house’ – so that’s one thing and we’ve been able to do that.

“Just fight for every win – we’ve been down, we’ve been up – this team just never shies away

so it’s a special team and you don’t always say that, but this team is just special.”

Performing well even in the most unusual of cirumstances.