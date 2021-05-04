Fitz on a Great Draft Weekend for Northwestern

Northwestern Head Coach Pat Fitzgerald had plenty to smile about last weekend. Northwestern had two players draft in the First Round of the NFL Draft for the first time in school history. The Cats had three players drafted overall and eight more sign as Undrafted Free Agents.

Fitz also talked about Bears #1 Pick Justin Fields, whom he faced the last two years in Big Ten play.

Fitz also talked about how next season’s QB’s looked at Spring Practice and where the Cats look like they might be the strongest heading into the 2021 season.