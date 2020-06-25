With their schedule set, Chicago Fire FC works towards the MLS tournament in Orlando

CHICAGO – It’s been a slow path back to play for Major League Soccer since their season was suspended on March 12th, but everyday there’s a little more progress.

Chicago Fire FC is already into a second week of full team training at SeatGeek Stadium as they continue to get ready for the MLS Tournament in early July in Orlando. Now they know exactly when they’ll take the pitch for the first time once they get there.

Mark your calendars 🗓 Here's how our Group A schedule shakes out:https://t.co/AXkgRezB2l — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) June 24, 2020

This week the team got the schedule for their Group A games in the preliminary round of the tournament, and they won’t have long to wait to take the pitch.

On the first day of play, July 8th, the Fire will face Nashville SC at 9 PM central time. They’ll kickoff early in their second contest against Inter Miami FC on July 14th as they get things going at 8 AM. Five days later, they’ll complete the preliminary round against New York City FC at 7 PM.

Because they are taking part in a six-team group, the top three teams will advance to the 16-team knockout round that’s scheduled to begin on July 25th. That will lead up to the tournament final, which takes place on August 11th at 7 PM.

These will be the first matches for the team since their season was suspended in early March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They only got two of them in for the 2020 season – losing the opener to the Seattle Sounders and tying the New England Revolution, both of which were on the road.

At least now the group knows exactly when they’ll make their long-awaited return to the pitch.