With Federico Navarro on the club, Chicago Fire FC returns to play after a two-week break

CHICAGO – After two weeks off for the MLS International Break, Chicago Fire FC now looks ahead to the stretch run of their 2021 season.

Making the playoffs will take some work, with the club sitting seven points back of the final Eastern Conference spot with 12 matches to play. They’ll also have to make up that ground mostly on the road, with eight of the 12 matches being played away from Chicago.

But the club will have a big addition over the next two months to aid their cause, starting with Saturday’s match at Sporting Kansas City.

Defensive midfielder Federico Navarro is expected to make his debut for the Fire this evening as they continue the back end of their six-game road trip. You can see the match at 7:30 PM on WGN-TV Channel 9.

He was acquired by the club before the transfer window closed on August 6th from Club Atlético Talleres in Argentina and is under contract through 2025 with a club option for 2026.

“I think that I’m here to provide a lot. I think my characteristics are more offensive-minded. I bring a lot of dynamic movement, and I think that that fits the league very well,” said Navarro this week through an interpreter. “I think that what I bring is also a bit of balance and equilibrium, and I can cover a lot of spaces.”

The 21-year old began playing professionally in Argentina in 2018, making 52 appearances for Talleres while also making four appearances with the U-19 Argentina National Team in 2018. After clearing protocols, Navarro began training with the club this week and already caught the eye of manager Raphael Wicky.

“I saw him yesterday for about 25 minutes in a little scrimmage we had and he looked good. He looked good. During this 25 minutes, he confirmed what we know of him,” said Wicky. “He’s a little bit of a different profile than a lot of our other midfielders. And I think that’s a good addition to our team, an addition which we need.

“We’ll need him in these upcoming weeks and as well moving forward to the end of the season and next season. This is a profile which this team needs.”

After waiting over a month, they’ll get a chance to see him in action as the stretch run of the MLS season begins.