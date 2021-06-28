Weekend’s Best: Chicago Fire FC finally finds the offense to grab a point

CHICAGO – It would be easy to argue that Wednesday was the lowpoint of an already rough season for Chicago Fire FC.

Facing the team that was tied with them for the fewest points in Major League Soccer, the club had a tying goal in stoppage time called back due to VAR in a 1-0 loss to FC Cincinnati. Boos came down from the fans at Soldier Field, and some were even chanting for the ouster of manager Raphael Wicky.

At least the Fire had only a few days to think over the result, with another home contest right away against the Philadelphia Union on Saturday. It wasn’t perfect by any means, but at least the club was able to find the offense to get a much needed point.

Mauricio said I GOT THIS. pic.twitter.com/psYPALgjMj — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) June 27, 2021

For the first time in 2021, the club got three goals in a single game, and reached the back of the net for the first time since their May 22nd win over Inter Miami CF. To put it in perspective, the team had only scored four goals in nine previous games and only in one, the season opener against New England on April 17th, had the scored more than once.

They got help from Philadelphia to snap out of their three-game scoreless streak as an early match own-goal put the Fire up 1-0. After the Union got two-straight goals to end the first half, Boris Sekulic and Mauricio Pineda found the back of the net to put the home team up 3-2.

An unfortunate own goal off Sekulic would pull Philadelphia even in the 79th minute as the teams finished in a draw. But after a start like the club’s endured, one point is better than none, especially since it’s just the fourth since opening night.

“Yeah, it’s always a little bit in between. I think we take the positive out of this. Against Philly, it’s a good point, coming back, coming back, fighting back. Yeah, we are disappointed about the last goal but at the end of the day, I think it’s a good point against them and we take the positives,” said Wicky. “I think the mood, the mood right now is okay, like I think in the beginning everyone is (down), but then after 10 minutes or so, you realize, okay, I think there was a lot of positives and we have to take that.

“That’s how it is now. Same with me as well.”

Larry Hawley has more on the Fire’s tie along with other Chicago sports events on a rainy weekend in the city in the “Weekend’s Best” in the video above.