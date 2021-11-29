Watch Chicago Fire FC introduce new manager Ezra Hendrickson

CHICAGO – A new era of Chicago Fire FC officially got underway on Monday without a single player taking the pitch.

Instead, the new on-field leader for the club was officially introduced to the media at the team’s downtown Chicago headquarters as manager Ezra Hendrickson took questions for the first time.

He comes to Chicago with an extensive level of experience both as a player and as an assistant coach in Major League Soccer. Hendrickson served as an assistant coach for Seattle Sounders FC, LA Galaxy, and the Columbus Crew, but this is his first job as a manager for a club in the league. He previously served as a head coach for Seattle Sounders 2 of the USL, but now he gets the head coaching gig for the first time at MLS.

WGN News Now carried his news conference live on Monday afternoon as he along with sporting director Georg Heitz took questions from reporters as this new era began. You can watch the full news conference in the video above.