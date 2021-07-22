Three points escape Chicago Fire FC against DC United after a late collapse

CHICAGO, IL – JULY 21: Chicago Fire midfielder Alvaro Medran (10) battles with D.C. United forward Yordi Reyna (29) in action during a game between the Chicago Fire and D.C. United on July 21, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – It seemed the perfect response after their momentum from a few weeks ago was halted in a 5-1 loss to Nashville SC on Saturday.

Powered by a goal from Gaston Gimenez in his return to the lineup and then an own goal off a shot from Miguel Navarro that knocked off a defender, Chicago Fire FC led DC United 2-0 at Soldier Field Wednesday night.

It looked as if the club was well on their way to winning their third-straight match at home, but then disaster struck in the final ten minutes.

The visitors struck for two goals, one coming on a penalty kick, to force the Fire to settle with 2-2 draw and just a single point. It’s a scenario that’s happened a few times over the last year for the club, and it denied them their fourth win of the year as their record goes to 3-8-3.

“It’s certainly disappointing. (I) felt like we played a pretty good game. (We) gave ourselves a 2-0 lead and then (with) 10, 15 minutes to go we give up two goals,” said defender Wyatt Omsberg. “It’s something that can’t happen, so we’re really disappointed.”

The goal by Jimenez in the 32nd minute along with the score off the great rush and shot by Navarro that was deflected in during the 61st minute certainly had the Fire and supporters confident another victory was close.

Kevin Paredes’s goal in the 82 minute cut the deficit in half and the match was tied four minutes later. Jonathan Bornstein’s foul gave DC United a penalty shot, and Ola Kamara converted for the equalizer.

“It was tough because we had been playing a great game until that moment. We were at home and we were ahead and doing well and it’s something we really shouldn’t have let happen,” said Gimenez. “But as I mentioned before, it’s over, it happened, and now we have another game coming up. We can’t lose, so we have to prepare ourselves to win at home here in a couple days.”

That’s when they face Toronto FC on Saturday at Soldier Field at 7 PM, a match you can watch on WGN-TV. In the meantime, they’ll think about a shot at a victory that slipped away in the final minutes.