CHICAGO – It’s a new tradition that’s beginning in Major League Soccer around the end of May as teams bring awareness to an environmental cause with their jerseys.

Chicago Fire FC will be among them as they take the pitch against Toronto FC on the road on Saturday.

The club released their “Primeblue” jerseys from Adidas on Thursday that they’ll wear for the match that you can see on WGN-TV, Channel 9 at 6 PM. This is a league-wide effort that will feature each team wearing their own kit during matches played from May 27-29.

This is part of an effort to bring awareness and action to the harm of plastic waste in bodies of water, whether lakes, rivers, or oceans. Hence the “Primablue” jerseys are made from high-performance recycled material along with Parley Ocean Plastic.

Along with the jerseys, individual clubs are also spearheading efforts to aid their own communities in education and action when it comes to plastic marine waste.

“Major League Soccer is committed to reducing our carbon footprint and raising awareness about environmental issues, including plastic waste on land and in water,” said JoAnn Neale, MLS’ President and Chief Administrative Officer, in a statement released by MLS.“We are thrilled to have an innovative partner like Adidas that enables our clubs to sport kits that inspire the soccer community to join together to preserve our ocean and create a cleaner world.”

In 2021, Chicago Fire FC also wore a “Primeblue” kit in support of the effort, doing so in a 1-0 loss to CF Montreal at Soldier Field.