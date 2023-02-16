CHICAGO – One of the things that’s become a tradition for Chicago Fire FC before every Major League Soccer season is the revealing of one of the unique kits for the upcoming season.

Thursday was the moment for the club to do so as they showed off a jersey that features a major change for 2023.

.@ChicagoFire FC has unveiled their secondary kit for the 2023 MLS season.

“A Kit For All” is the first in club history to feature a centered crest.

It’s designed specifically for the crest that debuted in 2022.

.@WGNNews pic.twitter.com/G8JrVTiLIf — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) February 16, 2023

The club revealed “A Kit For All” – which will serve as the team’s alternate kit for the upcoming campaign. Players Brian Gutierrez, Xherdan Shaqiri, and Jairo Torres modeled the new uniforms for the reveal on The Ledge at the skydeck at Willis Tower.

It will feature a major change with the crest being centered for the first time in club history. The sponsored Adidas logo will appear above the crest below the collar with the MLS shield and Apple TV logo on the sleeve.

The club’s crest, which made its debut in 2022, serves as the main inspiration for the jersey as a whole.

“Geometric shapes in a color scheme that pulls directly from the Chicago flag are set against a dominant white kit, with Fire red and navy-blue trim complementing the look along the sides, the sleeves and the bottom,” is how the club described the design in a news release on Thursday.

Games in which the club will wear “A Kit For All” jerseys have yet to be announced.

Under the direction of second year manager Ezra Hendrickson, the Fire will open the 2023 MLS season at Soldier Field on Saturday, March 4 against New York City FC at 7:30 p.m.