Robert Beric looks ahead to the 2021 Chicago Fire FC season on GN Sports

CHICAGO – In a season that was divided into a few parts due to the pandemic and feature no one in the stands for any of their home games, getting back somewhat to normal is something Robert Beric is looking forward to over the next few months.

In his first season with Chicago Fire FC, the striker had to deal with quite a bit just to get on the field during the pandemic 2020 season. He led the team with 12 goals as the narrowly missed a playoff spot, but he like the rest of the club are hoping for better things on and off the field in 2021.

Before their season begins on April 17th on WGN-TV, Beric joined Jarrett Payton to look ahead to the season on GN Sports. You can watch their conversation in the video above.