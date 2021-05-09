Not even a contest at Soldier Field can knock Chicago Fire FC out of their early struggles

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MAY 08: Olivier Mbaizo #15 of the Philadelphia Union and Elliot Collier #28 of the Chicago Fire fight for the ball during the first half at Soldier Field on May 08, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Being the first year in which the club was under new ownership, field leadership, and with a new roster, many were encouraged to see Chicago Fire FC stay in contention for a spot in the expanded MLS Playoffs in 2020.

After going to the final weekend with a shot for the postseason, there was hope improvement would be made to help the club improve some shortcomings from the first year under Raphael Wicky.

But four games into the new year, that hasn’t been seen, as the club has endured a rough stretch to their second season of a new era.

Miss the match? Check out those highlights: pic.twitter.com/UE0oGKVT4Z — PhilaUnion🛡 (@PhilaUnion) May 8, 2021

Perhaps the roughest was on Saturday when the club returned home after back-to-back losses on the road. Facing a Philadelphia Union team that’s struggled as well, the Fire were unable to generate a score in a 2-0 defeat at Soldier Field.

It’s the second-straight shutout for the club having lost to the New York Red Bulls 2-0 on the road the previous Saturday and the third-straight loss overall dating back to a defeat at Atlanta United FC on April 24th.

So far the Fire has earned just one out of a possible 12 points in their first four weeks of play and sit in a three-way tie for last in the Eastern Conference. Going back to the 2020 season, the club has not gotten three points in ten-straight matches, going 0-5-5 in that stretch.

Their last victory came against DC United in 2-1 decision at Soldier Field, the same team they’ll face on Thursday on the road. Hopefully, that will bring success to the start of the season that’s frustrated the club and supporters so far in 2021.

“I would just tell them to try to be with us, nobody steps on the field and tries to lose, you know, we don’t want to lose,” said Chicago Fire FC defender Francisco Calvo. “We just want to give everything to the fans. They come here, we respect them a lot. I’d just try to tell them to be with us, you know.

“We, together, we want to get out of this, and I just tell them to keep coming. Keep holding our backs and trust me, we’re just giving everything. We just try to give them good results and we will give them a good result soon.”

Wicky continued to stand by the club despite the difficult start, maintaining the roster is built for success that hasnt been seen through four games.

“We think we have a very competitive roster, a good mix of young and old, dynamic players. I believe in that, we believe in that,” said Wicky. “But of course, at the end of the day, we need the results and those results are not here, those wins are not here and that’s why, of course, right now we’re not happy with where we are.

“We will keep believing in what we do and keep working.”