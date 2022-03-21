CHICAGO – Over the past few months, they were the biggest acquisitions to help improve Chicago Fire FC’s offense.

Kacper Pryzyblko and Xherdan Shaqiri joined the team before the 2022 Major League Soccer season to add that scoring punch, but each had yet to put a shot in the back of the net

That would change on Saturday evening at Soldier Field, as both of these major additions finally got on the scoreboard.

Newcomers Lead The Way: Kacper Przybylko (2 goals) and Xherdan Shaqiri (1 Goal) get on the scoresheet for the first time this season as @ChicagoFire FC beats Sporting Kansas City 3-1 at Soldier Field. They're undefeated through 4 matches for the 1st time since 2009. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/lJ3QRGmZ8v — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) March 20, 2022

Przybylko scored a pair of goals around Shaqiri’s penalty kick score early in the second half to give the Fire a 3-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City on a rainy early evening on the lakefront.

It was a welcome moment for the club in their second-straight victory.

“Amazing feeling. It’s always great, you know, for your own confidence. But I’m just more happy about the team that you know we started the season with, actually very well with the clean sheet. Today unfortunately we conceded a goal. But you know, we’re undefeated,” said Przybylko. “That’s what I’m most happy about. You know, taking the confidence with my own goals, but also, you know, the victory for the next weeks.”

Indeed the Fire’s start is encouraging, and even a bit historic, since they’ve gone undefeated in their first four matches for the first time since 2009. In that campaign, they would begin the season with 5-0-6 on their way to a second place finish in the Eastern Conference.

In the first half, Przybylko struck for his first of the game as the put a shot between the legs of Sporting KC goalkeeper Tim Melia in the 30th minute to make it 1-0. After Mauricio Pineda was fouled in the penalty area in the 50th minute, Shaqiri buried a penalty shot for his first score to extend the advantage to two.

For the first time all season, the Fire yielded a goal in the 56th minute to cut the lead in half, but the defense would hold the rest of the way. Przybylko would get his second goal in the 82nd minute to put the match away with Shaqiri also getting his second assist on the evening as well.

“That was probably our most complete performance so far this year. I was really proud of them, the kind of effort they put in tonight, because that’s not an easy team to play against. You know, they’re a very physical and very aggressive team, but I thought we matched their intensity from start to finish,” said manager Ezra Hendrickson of the victory. “It’s good to see that we got multiple goals again, so that’s always good.”

Especially from the players they expect will do so a number of times this season.