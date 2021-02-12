Mauricio Pineda looks ahead to his second season with Chicago Fire FC on GN Sports

CHICAGO – In a season where a new head coach was learning a lot about a new-look team, a rookie was one of the team’s biggest bright spots.

Homegrown player Mauricio Pineda helped the team to their first win of the year against 2019 MLS champion Seattle in the Orlando bubble then ended up being the team’s 2020 defensive player of the year.

For his efforts, Pineda got a new contract just before he begins team training for the upcoming season.

Pineda discussed what he expects out of his second season with Josh Frydman on GN Sports Friday evening. You can watch the full segment in the video above.