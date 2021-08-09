Luka Stojanovic’s big game for Chicago Fire FC earns him an MLS honor

CHICAGO – It hasn’t exactly been a memorable stretch during his 2021 season with Chicago Fire FC, in fact it was his first start in well over a month.

But after taking part in just five of the last seven matches as a reserve, Luka Stojanovic made the most of his start Sunday at Soldier Field – and he didn’t waste any time making an impact.

Luka with the LASER. 1-0! pic.twitter.com/GVoRBuKwup — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) August 8, 2021

The midfielder struck from two goals in the first eight minutes of their match against the New York Red Bulls, which was enough to give the club a 2-1 victory. It’s their first triumph since July 7th, with the club going 0-2-3 in that stretch as they continue to climb back into playoff contention.

MAKE IT TWO FOR LUKA 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/kUEPOz3vSL — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) August 8, 2021

Stojanovic became just the fourth player in MLS history to score two goals in the opening eight minutes of a game, which earned him an honor from the league on Monday.

He was voted the MLS Player of the Week for his achievement, which finally snapped his scoring slump that stretched back two months. Stojanovic scored in the first two matches of the season – a draw against New England on April 17th then a loss at Atlanta United FC on April 24th – then had the game-winner in the club’s first victory of 2021 against Inter Miami CF on May 22nd.

Stojanovic was ready for his chance to get back in the lineup, and he made the most of it.