CHICAGO – For the second time this year, the club was able to hold a news conference to announce a major addition to the club.

Like Xherdan Shaqiri’s acquisition earlier this year, this one is also done to give Chicago Fire FC some scoring punch as they continue through the 2022 MLS season and beyond.

On Tuesday, the club is officially introducing winger Jairo Torres to the media and fans during a news conference in downtown Chicago. The 21-year-old native of Guadalajara, Mexico comes to the Fire as the young designated player, acquired in a transfer in February from Liga MX side Atlas FC.

He will be the Fire’s young designated player and is on a three-year contract to begin his MLS career. During the news conference, manager Ezra Hendrickson said he expects Torres to play a few minutes against Altanta United FC on Saturday. The winge will make his home debut for the club on May 14th at Soldier Field in their match against FC Cincinnati. You can see that match on WGN-TV at 7 PM that evening.

In 38 matches with Atlas FC this past season, Torres has three goals and four assists and tallied a goal in his finale on Saturday in a 1-1 draw with Tigres UANL.