PORTLAND — One of the promising young players on Chicago Fire FC who hails from the area had another major moment in his still young Major League Soccer career.

Midfielder Brian Gutierrez, a homegrown player for the club who grew up in Berwyn, assisted on a first half goal by Fabian Herbers and the game-winner by Kei Kamara against the Timbers in Portland Wednesday night in a 2-1 victory.

By doing so, Gutierrez became the tenth player in the history of MLS to record 15 assists before reaching his 21st birthday. The accomplishment came just a few days after the midfielder turned 20 and in his fourth season of play for the Fire at the top level.

It marks the third time that Gutierrez has had multiple assists in a single game, doing so earlier this season against Inter Miami CF on March 25 and against FC Cincinnati on October 1, 2021.

Joining the Fire Academy in 2015, Gutierrez made his debut with the club in 2020, playing in six matches that season and then 17 the next year, which included six starts. The midfielder became more of a fixture in the lineup in 2022 as he started 20 off the 33 matches he took part in that season.

In 2023, Gutierrez has played in 17 matches, starting four of them, with seven assists.

One of Gutierrez’s assists helped one of his teammates get closer to one of MLS’ most coveted records. Kamara’s goal gives him 144 in his career in the league, one shy of Landon Donovan’s all-time record of 145.