For a second-straight year, Chicago Fire FC opens with a draw

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – There is a lot of new when it comes to the club, which has been mentioned a number of times during the preseason and leading up to their first regular season match of 2022.

But one thing about this Chicago Fire FC club is the same as the one from the year before: Their opening game resulted in getting a point.

Just as they did at home against the New England Revolution in their first match of 2021, the Fire settle with a point in a scoreless draw against Inter Miami CF on Saturday evening in Fort Lauderdale.

The club had a few chances to breakthrough early in the first half with the host getting shots of their own to gain the advantage in the second half. But neither club could breakthrough, leaving things tied and scoreless at the end of 90 minutes.

I thought first half was really, really good. Second half we got a little gassed towards the end but the guys put in the effort,” said manager Ezra Hendrickson after his first game in that role in MLS. “It’s a point on the road. We’ll take it. But we know that there’s some stuff we need to work on.

“I thought the speed of play at times got us in trouble and we didn’t move the ball quickly and they could turn us over and counterattack against us. So we have to clean up some of that stuff.”

Goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina, who emerged as one of the best young goalkeepers in the game late in 2021, made four saves to get his fifth clean sheet of the season.

A week after joining training with the club, Xherdan Shaqiri was in the starting line for his MLS debut along with fellow international player Rafael Czichos, who wore the captain’s armband for the match.

In setting a tone for the club early, Czichos wasn’t exactly pleased with the club taking just a point in the opening match as the club missed a few early opportunities to get on the board.

“Normally we should be happy about the point but a little bit disappointed and yeah, I talked to a few players already and they were also disappointed,” said Czichos. “So we have to improve our game, especially our game in the second half. We have to keep our formation for 90 minutes, not only for 45.

“Yeah, that is what we are going to work on next week.”

That will be for the club’s home opener against Orlando City SC at Soldier Field, which you can watch at 5 PM on WGN-TV Channel 9.