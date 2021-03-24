Fire FC to host fans at Soldier Field for home opener

CHICAGO – Fire FC fans are finally going to be able to see their favorite team play in-person at Soldier Field again.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Club officials announced plans Wednesday to allow around 7,000 seats to be filled for the home opener April 17th in the 100 and 200-level of the stadium.

“One of the most exciting parts about our city being able to safely reopen is regaining our ability to get back to Soldier Field to cheer on beloved teams such as Chicago Fire FC,” said Mayor Lightfoot. “This announcement was made possible by the many months we have spent planning, strategizing and evaluating how to welcome fans back into the stands and we will continue to work in close partnership with the Chicago Fire FC team to prioritize fans’ health and mitigate risk.”

“Today is an exciting day for the Club,” said Fire Owner and Chairman Joe Mansueto. “We’d like to thank Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Governor J.B. Pritzker for their leadership and guidance throughout the past year. We are looking forward to April 17, when fans will be able to cheer on the team in-person at Soldier Field. We welcome all Chicagoans to come see a game this year.”

“Fans are what it’s all about,” said Fire Head Coach Raphael Wicky. “We train hard and play hard for you. What’s beautiful about football is our fans are from all walks of life. This is a sport that brings people together and we can’t wait for our supporters to be cheering us on at Soldier Field. We’re going to need them too. They’re the home field advantage that is so crucial in sports. I can promise our fans that every player on our team will give their all to make you proud.”

All guests will be required to wear masks or facial coverings except when eating or drinking at their seat. Social distancing will be emphasized throughout the concourse and all public areas of the venue with staggered entry times and designated entry gates for guests, pre-determined and socially-distanced seating pods in groups of one, two, four or six seats.

Fans who are unable to attend can watch the Fire kick off their first homestand against the New England Revolution on WGN-TV at 7:30pm.