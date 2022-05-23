NEW YORK – It’s once again a time in which supporters have to take a look back at a significant amount of time to find a victory for their club.

That stretch has now reached two months for Chicago Fire FC.

While their defense was much better on Sunday, their offense was quiet over 90-plus minutes at Citi Field against the reigning MLS Cup champions. It led to a 1-0 loss to New York City FC that extends their winless streak to nine matches.

The last time the club got a win was March 19th against Sporting Kansas City at Soldier Field, and since then they’ve lost six matches and tied three others. Because of that, the club is sitting in last place alone in the Eastern Conference and tied with Vancouver for last in the league with just 11 points.”

I thought tonight, we just — we turned the ball over a lot and we were forced to defend a lot and that’s very difficult to do, and in these conditions, that type of hot weather, it becomes difficult for you,” said manager Ezra Hendrickson. “So I thought we suffered from that.”

That led to a limited amount of scoring chances, with the Fire managing ten shots with just one of them going on goal. This came after the club tied their highest output of the season in a draw with the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday.

Goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina, who has struggled over the last month, was sold in the net as he faced 15 shots with five on-goal. In the end, it was only a penalty kick goal by Heber after Miguel Navarro was called for a penalty when the ball hit his arm around the goal.

But with the club on the defense a lot of the game, that was enough to hand the club another setback.

“Right now it seems like everyone is defending himself. We are a team. We have to go through it together and it starts in the back and goes up to the front, to me. Today was not good enough from everyone,” said forward Kacper Przybylko. “So we need to be first of all honest with each other. You know, get our confidence back because we really are not doing, like, that bad.

“So I think right now we need to have, like, a big talk and be honest with each other, and then stay positive and then work our a– off because it’s not good enough, you know, from everyone, and especially we have to work our a–es off for the team and for the Club.”

The Fire will try to keep the winless streak from reaching double-digits on Saturday when they travel to Toronto FC for the last of a three-match road trip.