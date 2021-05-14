Chicago Fire FC’s struggles continue as their losing streak hits four

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 13: DC United midfielder Edison Flores (10) acmes up on Chicago Fire defender Francisco Calvo (5) during a MLS match between D.C.United and the Chicago Fire on May 13, 2021, at Audi Field, in Washington DC. (Photo by Tony Quinn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON D.C. – It’s too early to concede an entire season considering the club will be playing regular season soccer well into October.

But to say that frustration continues to build with Chicago Fire FC would be a fair assessment as another game got away on Thursday evening.

A first half goal would prove to be enough for DC United to knock off the Fire 1-0 at Audi Field on Thursday evening. The active match featured a few rushes by Raphael Wicky’s team, but for a third-straight game, they couldn’t reach the back of the net.

Another defeat puts them at 0-4-1 on the young season as they’ve earned just one out of a possible 15 points this season. At the moment, they’re tied with FC Cincinnati for the worst record in all of Major League Soccer.

Is it time for drastic changes for the club? Wicky’s not ready for that at the moment.

“It’s very frustrating to lose again, but I think tonight we should have walked away with a point. This game, right now, immediately after the game, and I will watch it again, gives me a lot of hope, said Wicky. “There were a lot of promising things, obviously offensively, we created a lot. I think we played some good football and from that we build.

“From that, I’m a hundred percent sure we can build.”

There were a few positives in the match beyond some stretches of competitive play. Fabian Herbers, who had four goals in 21 games last season, finally saw the field as a substitute after an MCL sprain kept him on the sidelines.

Homegrown midfielder and Berwyn native Brian Gutierrez made first start of 2021 and made his presence felt, generating a few scoring chances in his 60 minutes of action. Gutierrez made his Chicago Fire FC debut in 2020, appearing in six matches.

“I think he did really well. I think he was courageous. He wasn’t scared. He showed his talent. He showed his quality on the ball. That’s the Guti I saw for a long time last year, especially after the second half of the year,” said Wicky of Gutierrez. “Unfortunately, he didn’t get that many minutes. That’s the Guti I didn’t really see in preseason. That’s the reason why he didn’t get more minutes so far. That’s the Guti I saw the last three weeks in training, getting better and better and more confident, and I think he did well.”

“He worked hard. He created two big chances, and yeah, he showed his talent. I think if he keeps working hard, that’s what I told him, as well. That was the first start of many in his career, and that’s what I believe, but he has to keep working hard.”

So do the rest of the Fire as they hope to finally snap out of their funk early in 2021.