Chicago Fire FC’s match with Minnesota United FC rescheduled for November 4th

COLUMBUS, OHIO – AUGUST 20: Chicago Fire huddle prior to their game against Columbus Crew at MAPFRE Stadium on August 20, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – While their entire season has been transformed by the COVID-19 pandemic, only once has Chicago Fire FC had a game this fall postponed by a problem with the virus.

That was last Wednesday, when a suspected positive test on Minnesota United FC postponed the club’s contest on the road.

Less than a week later, Major League Soccer has already set a make-up date for the match during the last week of the regular season.

The Fire’s match has been rescheduled for Wednesday, November 4th at 7 PM at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota. You can see the match that night on WGN-TV.

It will make the last week of the regular season a bit busy for Raphael Wicky’s team. The club was scheduled to have an eight-day break between their penultimate contest at Nashville on Saturday, October 31st and their season finale at Soldier Field against NYCFC on Sunday, November 8th.

All those points will be critical since the Fire remain in the race for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. A dramatic 2-2 draw with Sporting KC keeps them one point ahead of Atlanta United FC for tenth place in the conference, which would put them in the postseason.