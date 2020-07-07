Chicago Fire FC’s first MLS Tournament game with Nashville SC postponed

ORLANDO – Four months to the day of their last Major League Soccer match, Chicago Fire FC found out there are going to have to wait a little longer to get back on the pitch.

Tomorrow's match vs. Nashville has been postponed. Details 👇 #cffc #cf97 — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) July 7, 2020

On Tuesday afternoon, the team announced that their first scheduled match for the MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando against Nashville SC has been postponed. They’d been scheduled to play at 9:30 PM on Wednesday evening.

This has happened following five positive COVID-19 tests from players from Nashville since they arrived in Orlando. Two players tested positive this weekend and three on Monday night, with four other “inconclusive” tests on the roster.

This means that the team’s first game won’t be until July 14th when the take on Inter Miami FC for an early 8 AM central time kickoff. It’s expected that another game will be scheduled with the Fire to take the place of the postponed contest.

Nashville SC has not officially left the tournament despite the tests, with their standing in it still to be determined. Already one team, FC Dallas, has withdrawn from the tournament after they had ten players and a member of their staff test positive for COVID-19.

Wednesday would have been the first game for the Fire since March 7th, when they played to a 1-1 draw at New England. They had just one other game – a 2-1 season-opening loss at Seattle – before their season was officially suspended due to the pandemic on March 12th.