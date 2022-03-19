CHICAGO – A number of the moves that the club made in the offseason were meant to boost their offense, which struggled to produce for much of the 2021 Major League Soccer season.

While that finally got going in their third match of 2022, Chicago Fire FC’s defense has been on point through the entire season so far – and it’s been historic.

With clean sheets against Inter Miami CF, Orlando City SC, and then DC United, the Fire have set a franchise record for most shutouts to start a season. That’s helped them stay undefeated through three matches to begin a campaign for the first time since 2009.

They’ll try to extend that mark when they take on Sporting Kansas City at 5 PM at Soldier Field on Saturday, a match that you can see on WGN-TV Channel 9.

As the Fire seek to add more history to their star, so does goalkeeper and Addison native Gabriel Slonina. He’s been in net for all three matches so far and can become the first in MLS history to start a season with four-straight clean sheets should he do so against Sporting KC.

Slonina (left ankle) along with Rafael Czichos (left foot) were each listed on the injury report this week but are in the Starting XI for Saturday evening.

So why the strong play so far with a relatively new group taking the field the first three games?

“We have some new players. We have also a new captain. We have Rafa [Czichos] here, but also I think it’s not just the back four,” said defender Boris Sekulic when asked about the strong defense early. “In today’s football, like all 11 players have to defend and attack. I think in general as a team, we defend really good, at least in those three games and in preseason games, so I hope –I hope we will continue this but it’s most important to get three points.

“This is a really good thing but I think we don’t want to talk too much about it. We have to be more concentrated on the pitch.”

If they do, their historic stretch of defense could continue at Soldier Field Saturday night.