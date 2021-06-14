Chicago Fire FC will have full capacity at Soldier Field starting July 3rd

CHICAGO, IL – APRIL 17: A general view of Soldier Filed is seen with the Chicago sky line in the background is seen in action during a match between the Chicago Fireand the New England Revolution on April 17, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Over the last few days, a number of teams in Chicago have either opened up their stadiums to full capacity for fans or have set a date to do so.

Chicago Fire FC became the latest to do so on Monday morning.

Circle it, star it, highlight it, do whatever you gotta do…@SoldierField opens for full capacity beginning ✨July 3✨ pic.twitter.com/21LBDobOAd — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) June 14, 2021

The club announced that they’ll welcome back full capacity seating at Soldier Field for their match against Atlanta United FC on Saturday, July 3rd. This will open up 28,500 seats in the 100 and 200 level for fans to purchase that night and others for the rest of the 2021 Major League Soccer season.

It will be the first time the club can offer full seating for fans since they moved back to Soldier Field after the 2019 season. Early in 2020, the Fire played their first two games of the campaign on the road before it was shut down.

“This is the moment our fans, city, players and staff have been waiting for,” said Chicago Fire FC COO John Urban in a statement released by the club. “The chance to finally showcase the full fan experience we’ve created inside and outside Soldier Field. We know the stadium will be buzzing with energy and passion, providing our players a special home field advantage.”

Before that happens, the team will host two matches where they’ll still have limited capacity: Wednesday, June 23rd against the FC Cincinnati and Saturday, June 26th against the Philadelphia Union. Fans will be able to tailgate for the first time on the upper deck of the Waldron parking lot starting with the June 23rd match, with it opening three hours before kickoff.

Chicago Fire FC has played four matches so far this season with limited capacity, with their last coming on May 29th before the MLS International Break.

Along with the announcement of full capacity, the club also said that they’re moving their September 29th match against New York City FC due to a still to-be-announced alternate site due to a schedule conflict with the Chicago Bears.