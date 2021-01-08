Chicago Fire FC will change their ‘visual identity,’ including crest, in 2022

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 25: Members of the Chicago Fire enter the field of play before a match against FC Cincinnati at Soldier Field on August 25, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – One of the things that the franchise did when starting a new era with a new owner at a new home field was the look of the club on the field.

They changed their logo along with their colors and jersey look for the 2020 season, including a new “Fire Crown” crest. At the time, however, owner Joe Mansueto said that the club would be willing to change should this new look or logo not catch on.

As 2021 begins, that’s exactly what the team is about to do, aiming for 2022 to make that change.

Today we are pleased to announce our plans to develop an all-new visual identity with your involvement every step of the way.https://t.co/ZYATExj655 — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) January 8, 2021

On Friday the team announced that they will develop a new “visual identity’ for the club that will include a new crest that will debut in 2022.

“Exactly one year ago today, I told our fans if the existing badge wasn’t working for them that we’d fix it – and that’s what we are going to do,” said Mansueto in a statement released by the team. “Fans have made their voices heard over the past year and now we’ll undergo a fan-focused process to create an identity that will stand for all Chicago for decades to come.”

The project will rely on input from fans in the form of roundtables, interviews, and surveys along with groups that will lead the design. Team senior VP of Marketing Kyle Sheldon will over see the project that includes soccer crest designer Matthew Wolff, brand design/consluting firm Studio/lab, and sports marketing agency rEvolution.

Along with that, the team has also created the Stand for Chicago Council to make sure the project “gives voice to the diverse people of Chicago.” Author, poet, and activist Kevin Coval will lead the group that includes former Homegrown Player Drew Conner, Chicago Red Stars defender Sarah Gorden, and street artist Sentrock.