Chicago Fire FC unveils their ‘Water Tower’ kit for the 2022 MLS season

CHICAGO – Along with a host of new personnel on the field, Chicago Fire FC will have a brand new look as well.

Some of that was already known since the team unveiled their new crest last season to replace the the “Fire Crown” which they introduced at the end of 2019. Supporters were able to see one of their new kits on display during exhibition games this winter, with the club wearing a white jersey featuring this new crest.

But on Thursday the club had their biggest reveal yet – their new “Water Tower” kit – which will be their primary jersey for the 2022 Major League Soccer season.

The blue jerseys feature the new crest with a five-pointed star above it, red stripes on the shoulders and red trim on the sleeves, which are a tribute to the club’s primary color since they were founded in 1997. On the jersey itself are designs of the water town architecture that can be seen in a slightly lighter shade of blue.

Motorola will be the club’s primary sponsor with their logo prominently featured on the front of the kit.

“With the Fire set to begin a new campaign under head coach Ezra Hendrickson, the Water Tower kit draws inspiration from a landmark that is treasured by Chicagoans,” said the club in a release on the kit. “A rallying point for the city after becoming one of the only public buildings to survive the Great Chicago Fire of 1871, the Water Tower stood as a symbol for a city determined to rise from its own ashes.”

The club has already unveiled their “Lakefront Kit” during their exhibition matches played in Orlando and Austin over the past month, which features the new logo with blue stripes and the outline of a six-pointed star in the front.

As for the Water Tower Kit, the Fire will debut it during their season opener against Inter Miami CF on the road at DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday, February 26th. You can watch that match on WGN-TV, Channel 9 at 5 PM that day.