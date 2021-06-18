Chicago Fire FC unveils their new crest after six months of design, research, and fan input

CHICAGO – One of the biggest items on the list for the club to get set as they go forward in a new era with new ownership was the crest that would represent it.

Already Chicago Fire FC has tried one that failed to earn traction with supporters, which led owner Joe Mansueto to commission another less than a year after it debuted.

After taking some fan input along with others in the community, the team revealed their second try at a new look in this new era.

A ✶ CREST ✶ FOR ✶ ALL ✶ CHICAGO



Inspired by the collective voice of our fans and supporters. pic.twitter.com/xHxvhGkGZS — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) June 18, 2021

On Friday evening, the club unveiled its new crest along with a similar collection of colors with the addition of a lighter blue. Per a release, the team highlights the crest featuring “a six-pointed star contained within the letter “C,” surrounded by a modernized Florian cross incorporating the Chicago city flag colors.”

They’ll begin using this during the 2022 season, which will be the 25th for the franchise in Major League Soccer. The team’s current “Fire Crown” crest will remain throughout the rest of the 2021 season.

Rooted in our history, created for generations of Chicagoans to come. pic.twitter.com/ERp4reuFCi — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) June 18, 2021

The new logo was the work of soccer identity specialist Matthew Wolff, who worked six months on the new look while also taking into account feedback from fans through surveys, social media, and roundtables. Per the team, over 225,000 words were written to their website, over 10,000 fans responded on various social platforms, and 500 hours of roundtables were conducted for input into the final design.

“This was the most unique branding project I’ve ever been a part of,” said Wolff in a statement release from the club. “Hearing from fans – both new and old – while I was designing was so inspiring. I hope we’ve created something that can represent this historic Club and city for generations to come.”

A look at @ChicagoFire FC's new crest and color scheme which they will debut for the 2022 @MLS season. pic.twitter.com/tXrjYw8EIi — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) June 18, 2021

The club also revealed a custom wordmark and two secondary marks, one of which was inspired by a ta longtime club supporter Pattrick Stanton.

Debuting on field in 2022, our 25th season in @MLS. #cf97 pic.twitter.com/N0ig2jlNU1 — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) June 18, 2021

Limited items featuring the new crest will go on sale on Saturday, July 3rd when the club hosts full capacity for the first time at Soldier Field when they host Atlanta United FC. At that game, patches featuring the new logo will be handed out to the first 10,000 fans.