Chicago Fire FC transfers Przemysław Frankowski to RC Lens of Ligue 1

CHESTER, PA – AUGUST 01: Chicago Fire FC Midfielder Przemyslaw Frankowski (11) passes the ball with Philadelphia Union Defender Olivier Mbaizo (15) defending during the second half of a Major League Soccer match between the Chicago Fire FC and the Philadelphia Union on August 1, 2021, at Subaru Park in Chester, PA. (Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – At the deadline for Major League Soccer secondary transfer window, Chicago Fire FC decided to make a move with a player who’s been with the franchise before and after a series of changes.

Dzięki, Frankie! Best of luck in France. — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) August 5, 2021

Przemysław Frankowski, who has been with the club since the beginning of the 2019 season, has been transferred to RC Lens of Ligue 1 in France. Per MLSsoccer.com, the transfer fee is believed to be $3 million.

“I would like to thank the Club and the fans for the amazing times that I had in a great Club and city,” said Frankowski in a statement through the club. “Chicago will always be my second home. I made so many great memories in Chicago, including the birth of my son.

“All that’s left for me to do is to thank you all again and I wish the Club all the best for the future.”

After joining the club in January 2019, the midfielder made 63 appearances with the club with 52 starts. He had 13 assists in that span – the most of any other player on the club – while also scoring 10 goals. In 13 matches in the 2021 season, Frankowski had two goals and three assists.

During his time in Chicago, the midfielder also played in 11 contests for Poland’s national team, including two in EURO 2020.

“Przemysław has been an important player for the Fire, and I’ve really enjoyed working with him,” said manager Raphael Wicky in a statement. “He has shown tremendous growth during his time here and we are incredibly proud to see him take the next step in his professional career. We wish him the best of luck for the future.”