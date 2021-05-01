Chicago Fire FC struggles again in the second half in a loss to the Red Bulls

HARRISON, NJ – MAY 01: Caden Clark #37 of New York Red Bulls attempts to stop the advance by Boris Sekulic #2 of Chicago Fire during the second half of the match at Red Bull Arena on May 1, 2021 in Harrison, New Jersey. (Photo by Ira L. Black – Corbis/Getty Images)

HARRISON, NJ – They’ve only played three matches so far but already a familiar and unwanted pattern has continued for Chicago Fire FC.

The club has found ways to play even or get leads in the early going of their matches so far, but when it comes to a strong finish, they’ve yet to have it.

Saturday was another example, as the Fire couldn’t bring their best at the conclusion to pick up their first win of 2021.

After a scoreless, defensive first half, the host Red Bulls struck for two goals on two bad sequences on defense and it led to a 2-0 defeat at Red Bull Arena on Saturday.

The Fire now fall to 0-2-1 on the year and still have yet to win a road game in two years, having been outscored 4-1 in the second half of the last two games. It’s a familiar and frustrating pattern for head coach Raphael Wicky that he’s still looking to fix from last season.

“It’s always the same; that the team is there, the team is in the game, they stood up today, they followed the second balls and all the fighting, and then again out of nothing, you make a big mistake and it costs us the game,” said Wicky. “That’s the frustrating thing, and we’ve got to change that as quick as possible. Otherwise, we’re going to talk about that the whole year.”

Cristian Casseres Jr. found himself open in front and when he got the pass buried the ball in the back of the net just two minutes into the second half to give New York the lead. In the 67th minute, Caden Clark had a header land at his feet and he fired on net for the second score.

Over the course of the match, the Fire couldn’t mount a strong offensive push through most of the contest, putting four total shots on goal the entire match.

They’ll hope to find their way when they return home, where they’ve traditionally played better th last two years, next Saturday, May 8th to face Philadelphia at Noon on WGN.