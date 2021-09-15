Chicago Fire FC starts the final stretch of their road trip Wednesday night

WASHINGTON D.C. – With 11 games remaining in the season and eight points separating them from the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, the time to make a move is now for Chicago Fire FC.

The club has two more matches left on their six-game road trip, both against teams they’re directly chasing for the last playoff spot.

Raphael Wicky takes his club on the pitch at Audi Field to face DC United at 6:30 PM in a contest you can see on WGN-TV Channel 9. The United have 31 points at the moment with the Fire starting up at them with 23 points and four teams directly ahead of them in the standings.

Montreal, who is sitting in ninth place and also has 31 points but is behind DC due to tiebreakers, is the final opponent for the club in their road trip at Noon on Sunday.

Getting points in those matches would be critical if the Fire want to keep hopes alive for the postseason, but that would mean overcoming struggles away from home that continued on Saturday night. A 2-0 loss to Sporting Kansas City was their eighth loss in ten matches on the road in 2021, with the club coming up with only a win and a draw outside of those results.

One of those defeats was to DC United, a 1-0 result in Washington DC on May 13th, one of the seven victories they’ve got at home in ten games at Audi Field in 202.

“DC’s a tough team. I think they’ve been pretty good at home lately, too,” said defender Wyatt Omsberg. “They’ve got some good players at the top so we’ve got to stay organized and be ready from the first whistle.”