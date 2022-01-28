Chicago Fire FC starts discussions with the city about a new training facility

CHICAGO – As the club continues to evolve both on and off the pitch as the Joe Mansueto era continues, the focus now turns to where the players get ready for matches.

This week, Chicago Fire FC along with the City of Chicago and Chicago Housing Authority announced that formal talks have begun about creating a new training facility for the club on the Near West Side.

The proposed facility would be built in a vacant area in the Roosevelt Square area that belongs to CHA and would be used not just for club training but also community activities.

“The Chicago Fire, which is one of our city’s greatest sports teams, deserves to have a high-quality training facility that not only meets their needs but fosters the growth of talented athletes,” said Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot through a release. “This potential new facility will not only fulfill this need, but also provide the surrounding West Side community with job, recreational and other incredible opportunities in the future. I look forward to discussing this exciting project further with the Fire, Alderman Ervin, and the CHA in the coming days.”

A current design of the building would include a few world-class fields for training along with other amenities for the Fire. It would also be home to the club’s youth academy while also hosting other community events on the Near West Side.

Public discussions on the new facility will begin in March which will feature representatives of the club, city, CHA, Department of Planning and Development, and 28th ward Alderman Jason Ervin.

“The Chicago Fire Football Club is committed to making a difference in the lives of young people and communities through soccer,” said Chicago Fire FC President Ishwara Glassman Chrein in a statement from the club.. “In neighborhoods across the city, soccer brings people together, fostering a strong sense of history and community while showing immense passion for the game.

“We look forward to presenting the project to the local community, hearing their feedback, and creating new opportunities for residents of the Near West Side to enjoy the game.”