Chicago Fire FC returns to WGN-TV for the 2021 season with their opener on Saturday

Chicago Fire FC will take the field for the first time in 2021 on April 16th

CHICAGO – Once again, Channel 9 will be home to professional soccer here in the Windy City.

For a second-straight season, WGN-TV will televise Chicago Fire FC games on the station as the club starts off their 2021 season on Saturday night at Soldier Field.

Tonight the @ChicagoFire FC open their season at Soldier Field. Watch WGN at 7 for the 2021 Season Preview Show followed by Fire vs. New England at 7:30. #CFFC #CF97 pic.twitter.com/D9eIMsEpwP — WGNTV (@WGNTV) April 17, 2021

Coverage begins at 7 PM with “Make No Little Plans: Chicago Fire FC 2021 Season Preview” that will be hosted by WGN sports anchor Jarrett Payton. That will be followed with the contest against the New England Revolution at 7:30 PM.

This will be the first of 32 games that will be televised locally on WGN-TV after the network debuted as the home of the Fire during the condensed 2020 season, which was heavily altered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Best in the business up in our booth 🔥 — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) April 15, 2021

The broadcast booth will feature two familiar names to fans of the club – play-by-play announcer Tyler Terens along with color commentator Tony Meola – who were on the broadcast for the 2020 games.

Arlo White, the lead play-by-play voice for NBC Sports’ Premier League coverage, will finally make his debut on broadcasts at some point during the 2021 season. He was initially slated for games in 2020, but that was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s the current broadcast schedule for Chicago Fire FC for 2021, which is subject to change.

They’ll be broadcasting a team that returns the majority of their core players from the unusual 2020 season, in which the season was broken up into three parts. Chicago Fire FC played in just two road games before the pandemic paused the season, then took the pitch for three matches during the MLS is Back tournament in Orlando.

When the season resumed on August 20th, the Fire played 19 games, including the first at Soldier Field. They’d win four home games during that stretch but ended up missing the playoffs by one point.

This season they’ll try to make it to the postseason for the first time since 2017, and you can catch most of the Fire games here here on WGN.