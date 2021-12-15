Chicago Fire FC releases their 2022 schedule

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 24: Gaston Gimenez #30 of Chicago Fire heads the ball in the game against the Toronto FC at Soldier Field on July 24, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Fans of the club already knew the date and time for their season and home opener for the 2022 season before Wednesday, but the rest of the slate was filled in by Major League Soccer.

The full 34-game slate was released on Wednesday afternoon featuring that first game against Inter Miami CF on the road on Saturday, February 26th at 5 PM and the home opener on Saturday, March 5th at 5 PM at Soldier Field.

Due to the World Cup being played in November 21 through December 18th in Qatar, the season has been moved up and will finish up earlier than in past years. The regular season concludes Sunday, October 9th for the Fire against the New England Revolution at home on the league’s annual “Decision Day” where the final playoff seeds will be determined.

The playoff will start after that and finish with the MLS Cup final on Saturday, November 5th, leaving a two-week gap between the end of the season and the World Cup.

Some highlights of the schedule include the first visit by the LA Galaxy to Chicago since the 2018 season as they play at Soldier Field against the Fire on Saturday, April 16th. The club faces reigning MLS Cup champion New York City FC for the first time on Sunday, May 22nd at Yankee Stadium then in Chicago on Sunday, August 21st.

For the first time in history, the Fire face expansion club Charlotte FC on Saturday, August 6th at Bank of America Stadium then host them for the first time on Saturday, September 17th.

This will be the first season the club will be managed by Ezra Hendrickson, who comes to Chicago after being an assistant for the Columbus Crew. The Fire will feature a number of player changes after a number of players were not re-signed or had their contract options picked up after two-straight seasons without a playoff appearance.

Starting this spring, the club will also begin to wear new kits which will feature their new crest that was revealed during the 2021 season.

Here is the entire schedule for the 2022 Chicago Fire FC season:

Saturday, Feb. 26

Inter Miami CF

5:00 p.m.



Saturday, March 5

ORLANDO CITY SC

5:00 p.m.



Saturday, March 12

D.C. United

6:30 p.m.



Saturday, March 19

SPORTING KANSAS CITY

5:00 p.m.



Saturday, April 2

FC DALLAS

2:30 p.m.

Univisión

Saturday, April 9

Orlando City SC

12:00 p.m.

Univisión

Saturday, April 16

LA GALAXY

7:00 p.m.



Saturday, April 23

Minnesota United FC

4:00 p.m.

ESPN

Saturday, April 30

NEW YORK RED BULLS

7:00 p.m.



Saturday, May 7

Atlanta United FC

5:00 p.m.



Saturday, May 14

FC CINCINNATI

7:00 p.m.



Wednesday, May 18

New York Red Bulls

6:30 p.m.



Sunday, May 22

New York City FC

4:00 p.m.



Saturday, May 28

Toronto FC

6:00 p.m.

TSN

Saturday, June 18

D.C. UNITED

7:00 p.m.

UniMás

Saturday, June 25

Houston Dynamo FC

7:00 p.m.

UniMás

Wednesday, June 29

PHILADELPHIA UNION

7:00 p.m.



Sunday, July 3

San Jose Earthquakes

8:00 p.m.



Saturday, July 9

COLUMBUS CREW

7:00 p.m.



Wednesday, July 13

TORONTO FC

7:00 p.m.

TSN

Saturday, July 16

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

7:00 p.m.



Saturday, July 23

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

9:00 p.m.

TSN

Saturday, July 30

ATLANTA UNITED FC

4:00 p.m.



Saturday, Aug. 6

Charlotte FC

6:00 p.m.



Saturday, Aug. 13

Philadelphia Union

6:30 p.m.



Sunday, Aug. 21

NEW YORK CITY FC

5:00 p.m.



Sunday, Aug. 28

CF MONTRÉAL

5:00 p.m.

TVAS

Wednesday, Aug. 31

New England Revolution

6:30 p.m.



Saturday, Sept. 3

Columbus Crew

6:30 p.m.



Saturday, Sept. 10

INTER MIAMI CF

7:00 p.m.



Tuesday, Sept. 13

CF Montréal

6:30 p.m.

TVAS

Saturday, Sept. 17

CHARLOTTE FC

7:00 p.m.



Saturday, Oct. 1

FC Cincinnati

6:30 p.m.



Sunday, Oct. 9

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION

TBD