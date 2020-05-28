Chicago Fire FC players may return to club facilities for individual workouts Friday

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – MARCH 01: Djordje Mihailovic #14 of Chicago Fire (C) passes the ball to Fabian Herbers #21 (R) during the first half of the match against the Seattle Sounders at CenturyLink Field on March 01, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. The Seattle Sounders topped the Chicago Fire, 2-1. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Chicago Fire FC players are scheduled to begin voluntary individual workouts on Friday at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview.

Voluntary individual workouts are the first phase in Major League Soccer’s plan to return to play.

The 2020 MLS season was suspended March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though players have been adhering to individually-tailored fitness programs, according to the club.

The club’s plan to allow for individual workouts at their facilities was led by the medical staff and involved consultation with state and local medical and infectious disease experts.

Club facilities are open only to players and essential staff.

A maximum of one player per quadrant may participate per training session with no equipment sharing or playing between players, according to the club.

Chicago Fire FC outlined the following safety protocols for workouts:

Restricting training facility access to essential staff only.

Sanitization and disinfection plans for all training equipment and spaces, including disinfection of any equipment used by players (balls, cones, goals, etc.) between every session.

Completion of a Standard Screening Assessment survey by each player prior to every arrival at the training site, and temperature checks upon arrival at the facility.

Staggered player and staff arrivals and departures, with designated parking spaces to maintain required social distancing between vehicles.

Player use of personal protective equipment from their vehicle to the field, and again when departing the field and returning to their vehicle.

Staff use of the appropriate personal protective equipment throughout training, while also maintaining social distancing from players at all times other than temperature check.

Hand washing and disinfectant stations for frequent and required use before and after individual workouts.