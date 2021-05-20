Chicago Fire FC names Ishwara Glassman Chrein club president

CHICAGO – Over the past year-and-a-half, the club has seen a number of changes from branding to personnel as new owner Joe Mansueto has tried to usher in a new era.

Another major moment came on Thursday, when the team announced the hiring of Ishwara Glassman Chrein as club president. She replaces Nelson Rodriguez, who stepped down in January.

“I am so thrilled to be joining the Fire at such an important inflection point in the Club’s history,” said Glassman Chrein in a statement released by the club. “I’m fortunate to join a team where the owner loves Chicago, cares deeply about the players and staff, and is fully invested in building a successful team on and off the pitch. I’m looking forward to getting started and meeting everyone involved with the Club, especially the fans.”

Glassman Chrein comes to the Fire after serving as the Head of Sports Partnerships and Business Development at Yahoo Sports and Verizon Media. In that position, she helped lead negotiations with major sports leagues and other companies in the technology sector.

She’s also worked at McKinsey & Company, Lehman Brothers, and WME IMG Sports, Entertainment and Media. Glassman Chrein graduated magna cum laude from Columbia Univerisity with a degree in economics and political science with a Masters in International Affairs from the school as well.

“In Ishwara, we have found a dynamic, experienced sports executive to head up our business operations,” said Mansueto in a statement released by the club. “She is a passionate and enthusiastic leader that has a proven track record of building businesses and increasing revenue. We believe that she can significantly grow our fanbase and be a strong ambassador for the Club throughout Chicagoland. We are excited to welcome Ishwara and her family to the Fire family.”