CHICAGO — Chicago Fire FC have promoted interim head coach Frank Klopas into the full-time role.

Klopas was named interim coach after Ezra Hendrickson was fired in May.

The Greece native immigrated to Chicago with his family when he was eight years old.

Klopas is a member of the club’s Ring of Fire and is in the Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame.

He signed with the Chicago Sting straight out of Mather High School in 1983 and played for them through 1988.

After playing for clubs in Greece and the Kansas City Wizards, Klopas was on the Chicago Fire’s inaugural 1998 roster — which was able to win the MLS Cup.

He went on the manage the club from 2011 to 2013 before moving onto the Montreal Impact from 2013-2015.

Klopas was hired as an assistant coach with the Fire in 2020.

The 2024 MLS schedule has not been released yet.