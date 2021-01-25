Chicago Fire FC & MLS get their start date for 2021

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 06: Members of the Chicago Fire FC celebrate a goal by Fabian Herbers #21 against the New England Revolution at Soldier Field on September 06, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – With the COVID-19 pandemic still going on in America and Canada, the Major League Soccer season figured to have changes for a second-straight year.

While that is true again for 2021, the league is keeping things as close to normal as they can with their schedule that was released on Monday.

MLS has announced that the 2021 season will begin on April 3 🗓 — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) January 25, 2021

Chicago Fire FC and the rest of the league will open the regular season on April 3rd, about a month later than usual.

Clubs will play 34 matches during the regular season with the season concluding with MLS Decision Day on November 7th. The playoffs will begin on November 19th and conclude with the MLS Cup game on Saturday, December 11th.

Teams will be allowed to start training camp on February 22nd with players quarantining and doing individual training when reporting to their club. At the same time, league will continue to let players join their national teams during various tournaments in the summer.

In this schedule, the league is planning to hold their All-Star Game at some point in the late summer.