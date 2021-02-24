Chicago Fire FC joins forces with Common Goal to launch the Anti-Racist Project

CHICAGO – As they prepare to start training for their 2021 Major League Soccer season on March 1st, Chicago Fire FC is also taking another step in keeping their pledge to fight racism on and off the pitch.

Together, we can impact far beyond the game → @CommonGoalOrg pic.twitter.com/YNemsowmnA — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) February 24, 2021

On Wednesday, the Fire announced that they’ve joined up with Common Goal to help launch the Anti-Racist Project. It’s one that’s aimed at dealing with systemic racism in the sport and society in general.

The club is joining the effort with former USMNT & Fire player Tony Sanneh, current USMNT goalkeeper Zack Steffen, Angel City FC of the National Women’s Soccer League, Oakland Roots of the United Soccer League, along with the American Outlaws, the supporter group of the US national teams.

Along with their joining the effort, Chicago Fire FC has pledged to give a monetary donation to Common Goal.

The organization was founded by Juan Mata, a former professional soccer player who played for Chelsea and Manchester United while also helping Spain to the 2010 FIFA World Cup title in South Africa. Common Ground hopes through this new effort “to fund a toolkit designed by Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) experts across the U.S. football system, that will see 5,000 coaches, 60,000 young people, and 115 staff trained in more than 400 communities in the first year.”

