during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Philadelphia Union, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Chicago. (Kamil Krzaczynski for Chicago Fire FC)

CHICAGO – Since late March, not a lot has gone right for the club when it comes to results, with the club scoring just one win in 12 matches coming into Wednesday night.

In that stretch, there were a few encouraging moments that came from a Chicago Fire FC team still finding its footing with a new manager and a host new players. But breakdowns at critical times cost the club points as they slid to the bottom of MLS.

Manager Ezra Hendrickson has looked for a breakthrough moment during his first season with the club, and perhaps that moment could have come on Wednesday evening.

Facing the first place Philadelphia Union, the Fire pulled off their best victory of the year and one of the surprise wins in Major League Soccer in 2022 in a 1-0 triumph at Soldier Field.

Federico Navarro got his first goal of 2022 in the 68th minute and that’s all that Gabriel Slonina along with the Fire defense would need for the evening. The goalie came up with the play of the night in the 47th minute when he stopped a header from Cory Burke, then corraled the loose ball before it crossed the goal line.

It’s the seventh clean sheet for Slonina and the Fire this season, which is second in MLS, and provides the club with what could be a springboard triumph.

“Well, you hope so, you know?,” said Hendrickson when asked if this win could be a turning point. “As I spoke of earlier, we hope now that we can build this into a more consistent effort from game to game, because you just beat the first-place team in your conference, and that gives you a little bit of confidence, and hopefully it gives us some momentum going into the rest of these games.

“But the games are gonna come quickly and we just got to find a way of being ready game in and game out, and just showing that consistent effort as we did tonight. And I think if we do that, I think we’ll be fine.”

At the very least, the Fire are now out of last place in MLS with the win, pulling three points ahead of DC United at the bottom. The chance to built some momentum comes Sunday as the club travels to San Jose to face the Earthquakes, who are currently last in the Western Conference with 15 points.

Three-straight home matches at Soldier Field follow after that with only one of the teams currently in their respective conference’s playoff races.

“So I think the whole team put in a shift and we got one at the other end so I’m super happy,” said Slonina. “But we just gotta keep going now, keep working and focus on the next match.”