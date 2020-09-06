Chicago Fire FC hopes to find the magic again at Soldier Field Sunday night

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 25: Members of the Chicago Fire enter the field of play before a match against FC Cincinnati at Soldier Field on August 25, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – In this bizarre Major League Soccer season, where teams have had their play split up into three different facets so far, highlights have been spotty for some clubs.

But when it comes to their home field, it’s all been positive vibes for Chicago Fire FC in 2020 – even if it’s only been one appearance so far on the season.

The Fire scored two goals in the first ten minutes of the match and finished with three in a 3-0 shutout of FC Cincinnati on August 25th. It was their first game back at Soldier Field since 2005 and was their first victory of the MLS regular season, with their only other triumph coming in the Orlando tournament against Seattle in July.

Since then, Raphael Wicky’s team has dropped at game at New York City FC and played FC Cincinnati to scoreless draw on the road. So with just two games left in this current stretch, the coach wouldn’t mind the magic returning Sunday night when the New England Revolution visit Soldier Field for a 6:30 PM kickoff, which you can see on WGN-TV.

“We had a great opening game here with Cincinnati with a great result. It’s just nice to be home,” said Wicky. “All season long we’ve played away, so now we’re happy to have back-to-back home games.”

The next one comes against Columbus Crew SC on Saturday, September 12th to round out this six-game first phase of the resumption of the MLS season. Being at home is a luxury for the team who started the campaign with a pair of road games in March then hit the road for three of their next four games in this stint of the season.

“It’s gonna be a real uplift for us,” said defender Jonathan Bornstein of playing at Soldier Field in consecutive games for the first time in 2020. “The first game here against Cincinnati we had a good result. It solidified this place as a fortress that we need to protect, so that’s the mentality we have to take into the next two home games.”

Playing as well as they did back on August 25th would certainly help that cause.