Chicago Fire FC has another rough start in a loss to DC United

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 15: Chicago Fire defender Carlos Teran (23) defends against D.C. United forward Rámon Avila (32) during an MLS match between D.C United and the Chicago Fire, on September 15, 2021, at Audi Field, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tony Quinn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON D.C. – Coming off their near two-week break, Chicago Fire FC was hoping for a quick burst in the final three games of their road trip to get back into playoff contention.

But in their first two games back, the club have lacked a quick start, and it’s cost them the chance at points when they are very much needed.

DC United struck for three first half goals, all from Ola Kamara, and despite a few close chances the rest of the match, those stood up for a 3-0 win over Chicago Fire FC on Wednesday night at Audi Field.

Raphael Wicky’s team was able to outshoot DC United 13-7 and out-possess them 53-47 on the evening, but the club still remained scoreless for a second-straight match.

This was similar to Saturday night’s match against Sporting Kansas City, who struck for two goals in the first six minutes of play in a 2-0 victory. Both results have dropped the Fire to 1-9-1 as they drop ten points behind Atlanta United FC for the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with ten games to go.

Defensive midfielder Federico Navarro got action in his second match of the season as he entered as a substitute in the 58th minute.

Chicago Fire FC will conclude their six-game road trip at Montreal on Sunday at Noon, which you can see on WGN-TV, Channel 9.