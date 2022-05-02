CHICAGO – One of the frustrating things for supporters of Chicago Fire FC the past few years was the team’s inability to close games.

Numerous times the club would lose one or three points due to surrendering late goals, which would hurt them in building momentum and has led to a playoff drought. So far that hasn’t happened in 2022, that is until Saturday.

Up 1-0 at halftime, the Fire surrendered the game-tying goal to the Red Bulls and then endured a collapse in the final ten minutes. Two penalties led to a pair of ejections and then another in the scoring area led to the game-winning goal for New York in a 2-1 victory.

For the first time in MLS play, the Fire has a losing streak in 2022, as they fall to 2-3-4 on the season.

The rough ending was part of a weird evening where the match was delayed by 80 minutes due to storms that rolled through the Chicago area.

“It was not a normal day, right? I think we started the game really well. I have to applaud my teammates because they gave everything in the first half and the majority of the second half, they gave everything,” said defender Jonathan Bornstein. “We were in a good place to win the game. Yes, it was difficult to make that pause for the weather, the rain and the lightning, but we stayed focused and I think we still came out of the pause really well.

“Of course, playing with nine men on the field is difficult. I applaud my teammates. Nobody put their arms down and everyone gave their all to the very end.”

Indeed the club got off to the start they wanted as a penalty kick goal Xherdan Shaqiri and continued strong defense had the Fire in the lead for the majority of the contest. Patryk Klimala would level the match in the 75 minute for the Red Bulls and then things got interesting.

A second yellow card would send off Jhon Duran in the 80th minute with the same happening to Rafael Czichos just three minutes later. New York would capitalize after foul by Miguel Navarro in the penalty area. Klimala would put the penalty kick in the back of the net for the game-winner.